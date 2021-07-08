Bill was the semi-retired publisher of an outdoor publication where I used to be senior editor before moving on to take a similar position at the Second Amendment Foundation, but I still wrote a column on guns and hunting for him.

They used to have a remarkable program called “Sell and Earn,” through which subscribers could actually earn firearms, fishing gear, camping equipment and so forth by selling subscriptions to their hunting and fishing buddies. To do this, the publication would accept products in lieu of cash from advertisers. Great idea and it worked phenomenally well.

Many years ago, one of these product deals brought in several 20-gauge Stoeger Uplander shotguns with fixed chokes and double triggers. Bill had some difficulty with side-by-side doubles, but I’d been hunting with a 12-gauge Beretta S/S for years. It was the first firearm I ever bought at retail, a very slightly used specimen with scrollwork on the receiver, deeply blued 28-inch barrels with sparkling bores, a checkered straight grip stock and fixed full and modified chokes. It is a bird-busting gem, with double triggers, which happen to be at the heart of this tale.

Every few months I would stop to visit with Bill, and on one particular occasion, we sat in his office while he talked of his disappointment about one of these guns he had personally taken ownership of, but with which he didn’t have much luck hitting anything.

So, when he said he was literally going to junk the gun, I jokingly told him I’d take it off of his hands. Turned out it was one of the best deals I ever made.

Bill was an experienced waterfowl shooter and he was pretty good at it. But he traditionally used a semi-auto or pump with a single vent rib barrel and with interchangeable chokes and a single trigger. On the other hand, my experience with a double-gun and dual triggers gave me one up on him and right away it occurred to me he simply couldn’t transition to a gun with a different setup.

So, my departure found me in ownership of another used shotgun and a box of pretty crummy reloaded shotgun shells he’d been given by some acquaintance. I went to the range, fired one round and put the rest in a box where it still gathered dust for several years until it went away. On the way home from the range, I stopped at a local gun shop and bought four boxes of factory No. 6s. The problem wasn’t the gun, but the shooter and most definitely the ammunition.