The Right Targets

Last month, Reuters reportedly stumbled upon an interesting memorandum from Ed Martin, the interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., telling federal prosecutors in the nation’s capital to “seek pretrial detention against every person” charged with a firearms crime as part of an effort to “Make D.C. Safe Again.”

If Reuters was accurate, this goes along with President Donald Trump’s effort to make everything else “great again.” If there’s a downside to locking up violent criminals in the District, it hasn’t yet reared its head.

Martin is the prosecutor who has been under fire for allegedly abusing his position, according to WCR News. Eight Democrat U.S. Senators called for Martin to be investigated for misconduct. Be that as it may, the notion of going after bad guys and leaving good guys alone is refreshing.

In 2023, D.C. recorded 274 homicides which was a 20-year high. Last year, according to the Washington Post, the body count was dramatically reduced, down to 186, but this number appears to be in some dispute. Axios reported in January how last year produced 190 slayings in the District.

Whatever the number, the Trump administration appears determined to bring it down. Nearby Baltimore, Maryland posted 202 slayings last year, according to the Baltimore Sun, but that city has been something of a slaughterhouse in recent years. In 2023, the body count was 262, and in 2022, they really piled up the corpses, with 334 murder victims.

Why is this important? The District has more armed law enforcement than just about any other U.S. jurisdiction. You have the District Metro police, the FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Marshals, DEA and probably other alphabet agencies we overlooked. Long story short, it’s a lot of hardware, a great many badges and yet 186-190 people were toe-tagged last year.

What is refreshing about the Martin memo — provided Reuters’ report was accurate — is that it translates to being the first time in recent memory when the focus on crime shifted from penalizing law-abiding citizens to getting tough on criminals.