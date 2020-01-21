The Press Perpetuates Prevarications

Word Play At Work

You will see and hear the media using the lexicon of gun prohibitionists. Stories will mention “gun safety organizations” and “gun reform efforts.” It’s gun control camo-speak — semantics designed to create an impression the people behind this crusade are interested in public safety. They are far more interested in disarming the public, and it’s rare for reporters to challenge them on it.

When a reporter refers to “common-sense gun laws,” ask what it means. Force them to explain their perspective about firearms laws. Compel them to challenge gun control proponents to offer their definitions.

It has long been a practice of gun control advocates to combine the numbers of homicides, suicides and accidents for a more dramatic total they could tout as “gun violence” victims. It is a deliberately deceptive practice, and unfairly dismisses suicide as a crime when it is an act of desperation, fueled by extreme emotional instability.

Sadly, the establishment media has virtually ignored the work on suicide prevention championed by such groups as the Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association and National Shooting Sports Foundation. Whenever the media talks about “gun deaths,” it is an opportunity for rights activists to set the record straight.

If a reporter, whether in print or on the air, talks about “gun safety” organizations, call them on it, because none of these organizations promote firearms safety. They promote gun control or gun prohibition.

Whether it’s the Brady Campaign, Moms Demand Action, Everytown for Gun Safety, the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, or any of the state Ceasefire groups, not one of them fields certified firearms instructors. Only the National Rifle Association and the U.S. Concealed Carry Association do and you can say so with authority. USCCA is a relative newcomer while the NRA has been teaching firearms safety for more than a century.