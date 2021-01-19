Uniform Considerations

As a police firearms instructor, I always tried to get each officer to qualify in full uniform instead of utility fatigues or jeans and T-shirts at least now and then. A tailored Class A uniform can bind the arms in certain shooting positions, and even limit flexibility in kneeling and other types of “position shooting.”

Body armor can also limit range of movement. I’ve seen big guys whose ability to shoot from an arms-extended Isosceles was hampered by a frontal vest panel too large for them, or too rigid. Sometimes, a person’s build is such they can just barely reach a strong-side hip holster with their weak-side hand if the gun arm is taken out of play, and the body armor adds just enough girth they can no longer do so. If you were the officer, wouldn’t you want to find out beforehand and compensate with a backup gun where the non-dominant hand can reach it in a worst case scenario?

“You Play Like You Practice” is real. And, as noted, it goes beyond the guns and the holsters.

