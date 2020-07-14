When illness or injury make it hard to carry your handgun, an alternate carry option may solve the problem.

Recently, on a private gun forum, a friend of mine mentioned he had temporarily stopped carrying a gun because excruciating lower back problems made it hurt to wear a serious fighting handgun on his hip — where it had been up to and since retirement from his long and honorable police career. Here’s what I suggested:

“… consider a shoulder rig. When I went through hell with my lumbar in the early ’90s, the doc told me to stop carrying a gun on my belt to take the weight off my hips. I told him I had to carry because I was on call for emergencies and asked about a shoulder holster. He said, ‘That’ll be okay so long as you carry a same weight gun on each side.’ I asked him if he was kidding and he said, ‘No. On one side only your body can unconsciously bias its weight one way or the other and your back and hips will be a bit out of alignment.”