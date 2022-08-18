The Numbers Will Tell

Three Senate Obstacles

There are three good reasons this legislation will essentially be DOA in the Senate. Even the New York Times did a headline declaring the measure “doomed.”

First, this is an election year, and Democrats could be vulnerable. They remember what happened in 1994 after their predecessors passed the Brady Handgun Law (1993) and then the Clinton Crime Bill with its 10-year ban on semi-auto rifles and magazines. More than 50 House Democrats lost their jobs, including then- House Speaker Tom Foley, a Spokane moderate who was at the time the most powerful man on Capitol Hill. The lesson has not been lost on Democrats until this year, so maybe it’s time for a devastating rerun. We’ll see Nov. 8.

Second, it is not a sure thing every Senate Democrat will support a ban, especially with 34 Senate seats up for regular election grabs, and two more — Oklahoma and California — are open for special election. Truth be told, the Senate may not be so eager to ban an entire class of firearms, especially the most popular rifle in the U.S. today.

On the other hand, some people think Democrats will actually take some Republican seats. This makes the gun vote crucial in several races. As noted by BallotPedia, “Fourteen seats held by Democrats and 21 seats held by Republicans are up for election in 2022. Republicans are defending two Senate seats in states Joe Biden (D) won in the 2020 presidential election: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Democrats are not defending any Senate seats in states Donald Trump (R) won in 2020.”

Third, and this cannot be over-stated, even if a ban were to pass, it might not last long thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court. Such a ban would be immediately challenged by every gun rights organization in the country, possibly with multiple legal actions. Heavy hitters in that arena are the Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association, Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, Gun Owners of America and the Firearms Policy Coalition.

SAF, CCRKBA and FPC are already challenging a ban in Maryland, which the Supreme Court has already granted certiorari. It means the high court is willing to hear the case, but first, the justices vacated the lower court ruling and remanded the case back for further consideration, based on the elimination of the “two-step” scheme that has been used in Second Amendment cases since the 2010 McDonald ruling incorporating the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment.

Hint: The high court wouldn’t accept a case for review if they planned to rule in favor of the status quo.