Air Venturi Nomad
Like the Traveler, the Nomad is a portable unit that runs just peachy on 12-volt or 120-volt systems so use it at home or take it on the road. I would describe the Nomad as slightly higher on the premium scale as it offers more features at its slightly higher $699.99 price point.
It comes with a canvas carrying case holding everything you need including the alligator clips for vehicle use. The Nomad II has a pressure gauge with an easy-to-set pressure dial. Just set the bugs at your desired pressure and the Nomad takes care of the rest. Do be sure to watch the filling process. You’re dealing with mega-pressures here so it’s always safer to make sure everything is working as expected. Unlike the Traveler, the Nomad divides power and “compressor on” functions between two buttons. When the unit is powered up, lights, cooling fans and status indicators operate. When ready to fill, press the second button.
There are a couple of additional features you won’t find on other portable models. A moisture drain allows discharge of water buildup. There’s also an oil fill port for silicone-based lubricant. The big difference is the internal power supply — everything you need for 120- or 12-volt operation is contained in the main unit.
Here’s the bottom line. These units are handy with a capital H. If you like shooting PCP small or big bore airguns, run, don’t walk to your nearest dealer and pick up your own infinite air supply.
