Benjamin Traveler

The Benjamin Traveler is a “direct fill” design. While the big, multi-thousand-dollar compressors are built to fill large containers, like carbon fiber tanks, with dozens of cubic feet of 4,500 psi air, the Traveler is built to fill a rifle or pistol’s air reservoir directly — a much simpler undertaking. The trickle-down benefit of the design is reduced cost — you can buy a Traveler for about $500.

The Benjamin Traveler system consists of two boxes (compressor and power supply), an AC power cord, a DC power cord with alligator clips, and a high-pressure air hose with integrated moisture filter. The pump itself measures 10″x10″x16″ and packs a convenient carry handle. The separate power unit handles the conversion of AC to DC power. If you’re running from a car or other vehicle battery then all you need is the compressor unit and the right battery cables. Yep — you can power this little wonder directly from a car, boat, or ATV.

After connecting the hose’s Foster fitting to your gun or probe adapter, just use the pressure gauge needles to the desired fill pressure and turn the unit on. The Traveler will shut itself off when pressure is reached or if the unit overheats. The process couldn’t be simpler. Do remember to release the pressure from the hose before disconnecting from your airgun. Can you say “angry airborne snake”? Trust me on this one.

The Traveler isn’t as quiet as the bigger and more expensive stationary units but you can take it just about anywhere, and therein lies the win. Bring it to the range or hunting fields and shoot as much as you like with an unlimited air supply.

I tested fill times for a variety of different guns, and in most cases, the process to “top off” an airgun with an extra 1,000 or 1,500 psi took between three and four minutes.