The Mauser Magic

In The Beginning

Together with his brother Wilhelm in Oberndorf, Germany, Paul’s mechanical genius birthed a single-shot rifle firing an 11mm (0.43″) black-powder cartridge hurling 385-grain bullets at 1,400 fps. Wilhelm’s business acumen brought it to military trials. In 1872 the Mauser Model of 1871 became Prussia’s infantry rifle. Alas, the brothers pocketed just 15% of what they’d expected and the new rifles were to be built in government arsenals, not at the Mauser shop. Undaunted, Paul and Wilhelm earned enough making sights to build a factory.

Eventually awarded a contract for 100,000 rifles, they partnered with the Wuerttemberg Vereinsbank of Stuttgart to buy the Wuerttemberg Royal Armory. On February 5, 1874 it became Mauser Bros. & Co. The firm delivered the last Model 1871s ahead of schedule in 1878. After Wilhelm died young in 1882, Paul designed a nine-shot tube magazine for the 1871 rifle. Reliable but crude, the 71/84 soon gave way to better Mausers.

In 1889 Fabrique Nationale d’Armes de Guerre (FN) emerged in Liege to build Mauser rifles for the Belgian government. Paul’s first successful smokeless arm, the Model of 1889, established him as the Continent’s dominant gun designer. The one-piece bolt, bored from the rear, had twin front lugs and the box could be loaded by a stripper clip. Still, the 1889 (and 1890 Turkish and 1891 Argentine Mausers, all bored for the 7.65×53 Mauser) had flaws. The narrow extractor and its small spring could fail. The trigger could be pulled with the bolt out of battery.