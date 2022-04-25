The Mako Attacks

On The Range

The Kimber Mako is truly ambidextrous — dual magazine release buttons and slide lock/slide release levers. This isn’t just for our southpaw contingent. Any right-handed shooter might have to fire “weak hand only” in an emergency, and the ambi mag release allows even the “northpaw” to remove the index finger from the trigger during the reload process (a safety bonus point) and probably dump the empty mag faster than shifting the hand to allow the right thumb to do it. If you are wounded and have to do a one-handed reload, ambidextrous slide release levers make this faster. All good in my opinion.

When you take a self-defense gun out of the box, you expect it to shoot to where the sights are aligned. There was good news and bad news here with our test Mako. The iron sights were dead on, but the red dot was nowhere near co-witnessed with the irons. Test team member David Rodgers had to take some time to adjust the dot before it “shot where it looked.”

A note to gun manufacturers who sell handguns with red dot sights: Please sight the darn things in before you send them to consumers who buy defense guns for life-threatening emergencies! It is to Kimber’s credit they did it with the iron sights; I wish they had done the same with the optic.

Trigger pull? The Lyman digital trigger gauge found the trendy flat-faced trigger to average 5.04 lbs. average from the toe of the trigger, the bottom tip and 5.325 lbs. from the center where most of our trigger fingers will be positioned. This is a bit light in a world where striker-fired pistols are measured by the dominant gun, the GLOCK, whose measurement is a factory-stated 5.5 lbs. on standard self-defense models.

All on the test crew noted “creep” in the take-up of the pull, that is, little catch points that felt like “fits and starts” in slow fire. We also noted a bit of it when the trigger “hit the wall,” that is, reached the point of firm resistance to the trigger finger before the shot discharged. There was also some “backlash,” or rearward movement of the trigger after the striker released and the shot was on its way. This was much less palpable when firing rapidly, however. It did not have much deleterious effect on accuracy, however, as we’re about to see.