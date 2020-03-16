Choices

When I was a kid, 50 cents bought a box of .22 Shorts, tax included. Those Shorts were great for plinkin’ with my High Standard Double Nine revolver or my Remington 514 single-shot rifle. For something serious like squirrel hunting, I opted for .22 Long Rifle hollow points. Sometimes I shot .22 Longs simply because it was the only thing on the shelf at the hardware store.

Fifty cents for a box of ammo! Those days are long gone, but prices are coming down again. Some days I bought .22 Shorts because I only had two quarters and Longs or Long Rifles would have cost 10 or 15 cents more. Shorts are great for short distance target practice, and they’re relatively quiet. We never used hearing protection in those days.