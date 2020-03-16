Why Three?

Ever wonder why we have three .22 rimfire cartridges? The .22 Short was developed in 1857 for the Smith & Wesson Model 1. There’s a bit of history here because the Model 1 was Smith & Wesson’s first revolver and the .22 Short round was the first rimfire cartridge to replace the cap & ball in commercial revolvers. This first .22 cartridge had a 29-gr. bullet pushed by 4 grains of black powder. It wasn’t called Short until the .22 Long came along in 1871. It’s interesting to me in these days of “is 9mm really enough?” the .22 Short was originally developed for self-defense. As stronger handgun cartridges became popular, the .22 Short was more or less relegated to recreational shooting in shooting galleries at fairs and arcades.

When the .22 Long was developed, it also used the 29-gr. bullet but with more powder than the .22 Short. It was still originally a black powder cartridge and although it was designed with revolvers in mind, several rifles were developed to use this cartridge for hunting small game.

The J. Stevens Arms & Tool Company extended the case of the .22 Long and added a 40-gr. bullet to produce the .22 Long Rifle, commonly called LR. The .22LR cartridge was available beginning in 1888, in Stevens Arms #1, #2, #9 and #10 break-top rifles. The superior hunting and target shooting characteristics of the LR round initially rendered the .22 Long obsolete, but mystery of mysteries, we still have them today.

Most of the popular pump and lever action rifles of the time were chambered just for one type of .22 rimfire. Of course, most single-shot rifles would handle whichever one you choose to shoot. As the rifle models matured, some of the tube-fed rifles began to handle all three, even mixed together. Examples were the Winchester Model 1906, Marlin Model 20, Marlin Model 39A and Remington 572 Fieldmaster. Today, I have a Henry lever-action rifle which will handle Shorts, Longs and Long Rifles interchangeably though I’m perplexed as to why I would need this capability unless facing an end-of-ammo scenario and still needing dinner.

The .22LR is by far the most popular today with bullet weights ranging from 20 to 60 grains and all kinds of styles — lead, copper plated, round nose, hollow points — and even shotshells for dispatching rats or snakes.