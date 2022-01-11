The Lightweight 9mm 1911

Times Have Changed

The 9mm was on the hind teat of 1911 popularity for a very long time, for then-good reasons. For most of that time, the .45’s reputation as a fight-stopper far exceeded the 9mm. People who bought 9mms wanted either double-action or double-stack capacity, neither of which the 1911 provided.

And then there was the reliability factor. John Moses Browning designed the 1911 around the .45 ACP cartridge. The .38 Super, introduced in 1929, was designed for the 1911 pistol. Both worked well. The 9mm/1911 combination was a mid-20th Century concept built in hopes of a military contract and the distinctly shorter overall length of the 9mm Luger created cycling and feeding problems.

As time went on, the 9mm grew in popularity. The ammo was cheap and the recoil was mild — two huge selling points. Ammunition advances made the .45 better and the 9mm a whole lot better, closing the gap from the “stopping power” side. Shooters discovered the heavy Government Model made the 9mm’s kick ridiculously soft. In fact, it was so soft savvy instructors like the late Tim Noe and the thankfully still with us Bonnie Young chose Colt Commander 9mms to both carry and teach with. It was discovered the recoil was awfully light in the 9mm versions of those guns, too, and many found this shorter gun better balanced.

Perhaps most important, gunsmiths learned to tune the 1911 to run reliably with the short 9mm cartridge. Around the turn of the 21st Century, I made Master in IDPA Enhanced Service Pistol with a 9mm Colt Government Model tuned by Al Greco. In 2005, the Dave Williams-designed Springfield Armory EMP hit the market — this Enhanced Micro Pistol was a 1911 scaled down expressly for the 9mm Luger and fed it wonderfully. It wasn’t long before Nighthawk Custom was producing 9mm 1911s that worked, thanks to the combined input of Shawn Armstrong and Bob Marvel. Most recently, Bill Wilson designed the EDC 9 series, Wilson Combat’s updated take on the 1911 concept, which combined 9mm Commander-ish size with superb workmanship and higher capacity.

By 2019, premier 1911 manufacturer Bill Wilson told me he was producing more 9mm 1911s than .45s. The sound you hear may be Jeff Cooper rolling in his mausoleum, but such are the tastes of modern buyers.

Oh, and the Commander angle? Some 1911 aficionados are convinced the 4.25″ Commander format runs the 9mm 1911 the most reliably, because the 3/4″ shorter overall length makes the slide lighter and easier for the weaker recoil impulse of the 9mm to run. The original Colt Commander, remember, was an aluminum frame pistol and in this format is lighter to carry.