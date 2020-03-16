The Rise Of The Antihero

At the time, the movie shocked and yet delighted the viewing public. After 60 years of sterilized westerns featuring larger than life heroes like John Wayne, Hopalong Cassidy, Roy Rogers and Gary Cooper, The Wild Bunch had antiheroes whom many identify with to this day.

In most westerns, the good guys didn’t die because they were good. The bad guys died or went to jail because they were bad and when anyone did die, the violence and gore was either implied or hidden. The Wild Bunch was just the opposite. The wounds and death were shockingly realistic. Blood flew like a Quentin Tarantino flick. Even women were not immune from the graphic novel-like gore as the anti-hero used them for human shields or exacted revenge as a jilted lover.

Filmed in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam War, director Sam Peckinpah tried to show war and killing wasn’t fun, clean, or sterile as shown in other westerns of the time. He felt the excessive use of violence would shock and appall the audience and turn them away from the violence raging in Southeast Asia. Perhaps true for a few, but the general public delighted in the blood and guts as it sprayed on the screen, which bothered Peckinpah and movie critics both.

In the decades following, the movie developed a cult following. According to Wikipedia, “In 1999, the U.S. National Film Registry selected The Wild Bunch for preservation in the Library of Congress as culturally, historically and aesthetically significant. The film was ranked 80th in the American Film Institute’s 100 best American films and the 69th most thrilling film. In 2008, the AFI listed 10 best films in 10 genres and ranked The Wild Bunch as the sixth-best Western.”

If watching The Wild Bunch wasn’t enough entertainment, along the way the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) decided to hold Wild Bunch three-gun shooting matches. While many firearms were featured in the film, SASS focused on the key firearms used by the protagonists in the movie — the Colt 1911 pistol, the Winchester 97 shotgun and the Winchester 92 lever-action rifle. Not ironically, all three designs came from the fertile mind of John Moses Browning.