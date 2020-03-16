The Colt 1911

The Colt M1911 needs little introduction. It would be impossible to name another firearm that has been in production as long, and by so many companies, and has such a large following. Colt military and civilian 1911 production was nearly 3 million pistols and countless other manufacturers still produce the versions of the 1911/1911A1 today.

While the silhouette of the pistol has remained constant, many variants have emerged over the last 100 years. From enhanced sights and skeletonized triggers to custom grips and grip safeties, manufacturers have kept the 1911 design fresh and exciting. Among many Wild Bunch competitors, the Ruger SR1911 is especially popular.

On the flip side, many other shooters like to remain true to the original M1911 as portrayed in the movie. In 1913, the Colt M1911 was fresh on the market and hard to purchase — or steal — which was a major movie plot point.