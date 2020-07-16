For The Masses

Like telephones without dials and trucks without manual hubs, GLOCKs were not transparent and their frames didn’t pass the magnet test.

The world is full of more progressive shooters, who glommed onto GLOCKs in the ’80s and now have vast collections. Many of them know a lot more than I do about defensive handguns of all types and shoot them better.

But the newest GLOCK didn’t emigrate from Austria to serve only the enthusiasts. The G44 is a .22LR pistol very suitable for the unskilled proletariat and people new to firearms. You don’t need dark shades, ripped biceps and a week’s growth of stubble framing a mission-specific grimace to like this handgun. A novice can have fun with this GLOCK.

The G44 made its debut in early in December 2019 at Foxhall, a rural resort and shooting center near GLOCK’s U.S. headquarters in Smyrna, Georgia.

The GLOCK 44’s length and height match those of the 9mm G19 though the .22 is 0.08″ slimmer. The G44’s 10-shot magazine has the outer dimensions of the G19’s but with load-assist buttons on both sides. A 6.85″ steel and polymer slide rides hardened steel guides. With GLOCK’s signature polymer frame, it holds total weight to 14.74 oz. Loaded, the G44 scales within a decimal of 1 lb. — about half the weight of a loaded G19! A screw-adjustable, square-notch, white-outline rear sight complements a sturdy white-dot front blade. Those bold white accents and a low line of sight make for natural pointing, fast aim. Sight radius is 6.22″.