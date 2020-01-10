The Dirty Little Secret About Ammo Background Checks

What the initial stories didn’t say was that 62,000 law-abiding, qualified individuals, including some police officers, were denied as well. It took a bit of snooping by the Sacramento Bee to bring that to light. The story noted arguments from the anti-gun Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence that this was no big deal, and the “inconveniences…will get sorted out as the database is updated.”



Why is it always “no big deal” when it’s somebody else’s rights that are being trampled?



But then, Holly Heyser, communications director for California Waterfowl, weighed in with an Op-Ed in which she revealed “More than half of the rejections were due to data mismatches, such as an address change; one-third were because buyers weren’t in the (state’s) database.”



Well, this idea works so poorly in California that anti-gun lawmakers and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Washington State want to do the same thing. It’s not quite clear what they think they’ll accomplish in the Evergreen State that their soulmates in Sacramento haven’t already fouled up in the Golden State, unless the ultimate goal is to discourage gun owners from buying ammunition and thus maintaining their marksmanship, training, hunting success or personal protection skills.



Ferguson is no slouch when it comes to annoying gun owners. Aside from his 53 lawsuits against the Trump administration at the expense of Washington taxpayers, he has endorsed gun control laws and wants to ban so-called “assault weapons” and standard capacity magazines that hold more than ten cartridges. He’s so unpopular that some gun owners have launched a recall effort.



He claimed in a published report in the Chewelah Independent that 80 percent of respondents to a Fox News poll support background checks on ammunition purchases.



Such polls raise suspicions among gun rights activists. Back in 2014, Seattle-based anti-gunners pushed an initiative requiring “universal background checks” on firearms transactions, claiming that 90 percent of voters backed the measure. However, they raised and spent an eye-popping $10.2 million to pass Initiative 594, which, if they were being honest, shouldn’t have required any kind of a campaign because voters were overwhelmingly in favor.



On election night, against a mediocre opposition campaign, I-594 garnered just under 60 percent of the vote. There was definitely something wrong, if not dishonest, about the math.



