THE CROSS-DOMINANT EYES

Sally Bartoo is an enthusiastic bull’s-eye shooter and firearms instructor, who happens to be cross-dominant. That is, she is right handed but her master eye is her left one. She learned to shoot left-handed and has won many awards at Camp Perry on down. After she trained with me, she shoots dominant hand for CCW and IDPA.

She still has a strong interest in the topic, though, and recently forwarded some interesting material. A study of 5,546 subjects from 40 years ago determined almost a third were “cross-dom.” 28.6 percent had left eye and right hand preference, while 3.9 percent had right eye and left hand preference. The citation was “Rengstorff, 1967.” The same study found 91.5 percent of those surveyed were right-handed, 7.7 percent southpaws, and 1.1 percent ambidextrous.

Having been teaching the handgun for some 35 years, I’d have to say those figures from four decades ago sound about right. No mention was made in the posting of gender or racial breakdown, but I’ve noticed more African- Americans than Caucasians are crossdominant, far more females than males are cross-dominant and half or somewhat more than half of black females I’ve encountered are too.

Switching to the non-dominant hand is an old tradition. You see it more among lefties, because they’re used to living in a right-handed world and because so many of the guns and holsters are readily available in “righty format only.” The fact is, though, technique can be easily altered to correct this problem.