The Combat Master

‘Test This Gun’

Jerry, as the saying goes, hit the ground running. He provided one of the newly resurrected Combat Master models to a magazine for which I was writing at the time, for a test and evaluation. The editor called me and asked if I would put it through its paces.

After picking up the pistol, I drove immediately to my local gun range with a box of Remington 230-grain FMJ as I recall, and started shooting. The test pistol burned through the whole box without a hiccup and as I left the range, I called the editor, told him “There’s nothing wrong with this gun that I can see.” Bang, instant assignment!

What followed was a telephone chat with Woodcock for some background. Dunn, I was told, had relocated to Georgia to be part of the Ahern operation, and of course, I chatted with Ahern himself. By that time, Niemer was working at Olympic Arms about 60 miles down the road and one morning I took the pistol down for him to examine. The test gun was built from stainless steel, with no plastic or aluminum that I could see, and Niemer seemed impressed, especially after I told him about how well the little gun performed.

When I finished the test, back went the pistol to Ahern, who called me, said he would have Dunn go completely through the gun, and then send it back to me for further evaluation and future articles. At that point, this particular pistol had changed hands more times than a used car and eventually I took ownership for a remarkably good deal, since sending it back and forth seemed kind of silly.