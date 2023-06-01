The Benelli Vinci

Name Game

The name came from Italy’s Renaissance-era art/science/engineering genius, Leonardo da Vinci. The gun was designed by Marco Gaudenzi and it literally redefined “modular” with a capital M.

It was available in 12-gauge only (3″ chamber) and with barrel lengths of 24″ or 28″. Depending on barrel length, the weight ranged from 6.7 to 6.9 lbs. — not petite but very reasonable for a field gun. The original offering came in basic black.

The Vinci’s three main elements? Gun Carriage/Magazine Tube Module, the Barrel/Receiver Module and the Stock Module. Once assembled, the gun had a look like nothing else.

The Vinci featured an in-line version of the company’s signature inertia action that dispensed with running the recoil spring into the stock and reduced muzzle climb. Then there was the ComforTech Plus synthetic stock to further civilize things. The Super Vinci — 3.5″ capable — was introduced in 2011. Later the company offered a Tactical version.

Recently, I had the chance to ask Benelli USA’s Director of Product Management, George Thompson — a key figure in the Vinci project — his thoughts on the gun.

“At the time it was produced, the Vinci was far and away the best performing shotgun in our lineup in just about every way. The ergonomics, pointability, recoil management, reliability were just great. It was the first gun to use the in-line inertia system, which had two major advantages. One, the single plane movement reduced muzzle flip, and two, it allowed moving the recoil spring out of the buttstock, making maintenance simple.

However, the Vinci was no longer offered here in the U.S. through Benelli USA in Accokeek, Md., although several variants are still available internationally through Italy’s Benelli Armi SpA.