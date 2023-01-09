Choices, Choices …

Somewhere along the line, I became nostalgic. I was in the West — I should use a Colt. I have a duo-tone Colt Frontier Scout made at the height of TV westerns’ golden years. It started riding my hip as I went hunting. The problem occurred when I ran into a snake that ducked and weaved like a champion boxer. I usually expect six shots to produce six dead rattlesnakes, but not this time. The more I shot, the more I panicked it might get away. When I finally killed the snake, my gun was empty! The Colt returned to the safe, and the Ruger Mark II returned to my hip.

The Ruger has a 10-shot capacity. Surely, someone made a 10-shot .22 revolver? Ruger, Colt and Smith & Wesson offer expensive 10-shot .22 revolvers. I briefly thought about getting a Colt Diamondback (Get the connection?) but the sticker shock and the six-round capacity canceled the notion.

But, the clouds parted, and a ray of sun shined down on a .22 Caliber Pietta version of the Colt 1873. It had been offered briefly through Cabela’s, and while they are not easy to find, I finally found a used model in my price range. Serendipity! Ten shots, one-handed operation, easy to carry, Old West feel. What more could I ask? Read on.

Not long ago, I heard about the 12-shot single-action revolver USFA once offered. Unfortunately, any USFA is a collector’s item and out of my price range.

But I heard a rumor Uberti built a Cattleman-12, a 12-shot full-framed .22 revolver almost identical to the USFA model! Be still, my heart! After months of searching, I found a Cattleman 12 with a 7 ½” barrel. It’s almost perfect — perfection would be a stainless version!

The Cattleman 12 is patterned after the Colt Peacemaker and is single-action, meaning the hammer must be manually cocked before each shot. Perfect, I don’t need to pull off target with a long double-action trigger pull.

To increase safety, my revolver has a two-position cylinder pin acting as a hammer stop, and another hammer block is activated when the hammer is placed on the safety notch. Newer versions have the hidden firing pin activation rod, so the firing pin only extends when the trigger is pulled.

Unlike some of my other .22 revolvers, the Cattleman 12 hits POA, so in a pinch, I could use standard .22 Long Rifle bullets and save a little cash. Knowing my tendency to get excited while rattlesnake hunting, I’ll stick with shotshells.

As I write this, the Cattleman 12 is hard to find. Retailers such as Taylor’s and Company offer their versions. Careful searching on GunBroker.com, Guns International and Guns America will generate offerings. As time goes by, Uberti and Taylor’s will backfill their stock, so watch their sites as well.

In the meantime, I will be putting my choice of weapon to good effect as I roam the deserts and high plains of Arizona in pursuit of a deadly quarry.

