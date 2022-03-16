A New Name

Also, as originally developed and as still known today in Europe, its name is not 8mm. It started as 7.9x57mm, segued to 7.92x57mm and finally here in America, for some reason lost to history, it commercially became the 8mm Mauser. For this article we will stick with 8mm Mauser, otherwise matters might get confusing.

When first introduced, it used a jacketed, round-nose 226-grain bullet. The original barrel groove diameter was 0.318″ and the Germans called it the J-Patrone (meaning J-cartridge). Then in 1905, there came a great change which has influenced military ammunition unto this day — the Germans introduced spitzer (pointed) bullets. Just about every nation producing military ammunition followed suit, including the United States with its mega-famous .30-06.

Again for reasons lost to history, German ordnance people increased their 8mm Mauser barrels to have 0.323″ barrel groove diameters. Such rifles and ammunition were then known as JS-Patrone.

Because military Mauser rifles with the early 0.318″ barrel groove diameters were discontinued circa 1905, they are rare in America. However, some civilian Mauser rifles used the barrel dimension post-1905. It could be dangerous to fire 0.323″ bullets in them so please know what you have before shooting them.

The 8mm Mauser will forever be known to the world in general as Germany’s infantry rifle and machine gun caliber for both world wars. It was also adopted by Poland, Czechoslovakia, Romania, Yugoslavia and even China, just to name a few. It seems ironic when World War II broke out on September 1, 1939, Germany and Poland went at each other with both countries’ armies using 8mm Mauser Model 1898 rifles.