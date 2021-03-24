The Man

When it comes to the .45 ACP we give the accolades to Col. Jeff Cooper for making the 1911 Government Model so popular. I first discovered Col. Cooper in 1958 when I found a 75-cent Trend Book #172 paperback entitled Fighting Handguns.

These are words about the Colt 1911 I found in Cooper’s book more than 60 years ago. “This rugged old bruiser has been sworn at by generations of U.S. servicemen, and has baffled regiments of target shooters, but I’m going to stick my neck way out and say flatly that it is the finest fighting sidearm ever produced up to now. It’s a long way from ideal, to be sure, but there isn’t anything better around to supersede it.”

This still remains true today! To continue with Cooper’s words: “I must admit that the weapon is less remarkable for its merits as a piece of engineering than as the only sidearm which combines the advantages of an auto pistol with a cartridge in which a man can place some confidence … The 1911 and 1911 A1 are big pistols, and their 39-oz. weight is not light. The grip is not comfortable for small hands and I don’t know any sort of custom work that will make it so. It’s a hard gun to shoot tight groups on the target range, and its trajectory leaves a lot to be desired at rifle ranges. But as something for steady wear in situations where some uncouth characters may try to brain you without notice, it’s tough to beat.… Like many skills, mastery of the big pistol doesn’t just drop in your lap, it takes a good deal of effort. In the hands of a man who knows how to use it, the .45 auto is a terrible weapon — very quick, very powerful, very accurate and completely reliable. To get its full potential it must be hand loaded with Keith-type, semi-wadcutter bullets, but even with service loads it’s no slouch.”

Over the next installments we will be looking at loads for the .45 ACP, both jacketed and cast and definitely at Col. Cooper’s favorite load. We’ll also look at the Commander, of which Cooper says: “I don’t count the Commander as a rival, but rather as a sort of special purpose modification.” Stay tuned.

