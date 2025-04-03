The 3" Barrel Round Butt Revolver

“Back In The Day,” when revolvers ruled as both police sidearms and concealed carry guns, the “snub-nose .38” was the dominant weapon but cognoscenti recognized the advantages of adding an inch to the barrel.

The extra inch of barrel was just enough to make pocket carry or ankle carry less feasible but it offered a distinct advantage in sight radius for more accuracy, slightly better pointability and increased bullet velocity. In the Smith & Wesson sixguns whose front lockup lug required a shorter ejector rod, the extra inch allowed for an ejector rod long enough to completely clear spent casings for a fast reload if needed.

In his classic 1960 book Handgunner’s Guide, quick-draw champ and pioneering concealed carry holster designer Chic Gaylord said his ideal carry revolver would be a .38 Special Colt Police Positive with a 3″ barrel and a bird’s-head grip. He called it the Metropolitan Special. Colt, Gaylord’s favorite brand, pretty much had him covered with the round-butt Detective Special (all steel) and Cobra (aluminum frame), on the same compact “D-Frame” as the 6-shot Police Positive Special. Colt’s recently re-introduced Viper should fill the bill today. Gaylord added, “The Smith & Wesson Chief Special with the 3″ barrel is the best and most effective carry gun available ‘as is’ from the factory.”