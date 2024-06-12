Teach Your Children Well

So, What’s First?

Bring a firearm into the family and you need to make sure everyone who is capable knows how to safely handle it. Generally, if they are old enough to ask, it’s time to start even if it’s just to discuss and demonstrate. As kids get older you can progress, but basic handling skills are a must.

Start with the four basic rules: 1) All guns are always loaded; 2) Never let the muzzle cover anything you are not prepared to destroy; 3) Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target; 4) Be sure of your target and what’s beyond. Variations of these rules abound, but these have stood the test of time.

Everyone should know what “safe” is, and is not. Invest a few bucks in snap caps or dummy rounds so your demonstration is done safely, show them what loaded and unloaded looks like and how to do so while following those four basic rules. If that’s all they ever learn, it is an absolute must.

When ready, let them touch the gun and feel it. This removes the stigma, reduces curiosity and lessens the risk of unwanted access and in many cases the interest. If they want more, and you feel they are ready, then progress as needed but drive those basic rules home so they are second nature. It’s important to remember while children should never have access to firearms without an adult, life tells us it can and does happen. Ignorance is not bliss, it’s deadly.