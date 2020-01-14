Safety First

The G3 has several safety systems. First is the trigger safety, which is designed to prevent the trigger from being pulled unless the shooter’s finger is positioned over the trigger shoe firmly and the trigger safety is pressed. A striker block prevents the striker from moving forward until the trigger is pulled rearward. A manual safety lever just above the thumb rest adds to the safety systems.

A loaded chamber view port lets the shooter know if a round is chambered. It’s tiny and only works in bright light. I hope Taurus engineers take note of this and open it up a bit more on future versions.