Picking A Winner

My grandson Josh came over the night before and went through the safe, picking the guns he figured he and his friends would want to shoot. One of those was the Taurus G3 I had been reviewing prior to release. I now had the freedom to share it with others.

We set up a table behind the firing line and unpacked all the guns. I didn’t do an exact count, but I believe there was something like 22 to 25 handguns there for the guys to shoot. As it turned out, the girls who had been invited were diverted by a conflict, leaving us with all experienced shooters. I watched as they did a number of drills they had been taught during a previous trip to this range when a BSNF Railroad Police trainer was there to provide range safety. These guys were having fun!

For each drill, they were free to pick the gun they wanted to use. Josh has always favored my P226 and for this very reason, I left it behind, wanting him to try some of the other handguns. I was delighted when he kept coming back for the Taurus G3 and asked him why. He said his dad has a Taurus PT 24/7, and he loves shooting it. He especially likes the trigger. “This G3 has the same trigger, only smoother,” he told me. I think there is more improvement than just the trigger but it does speak well of the heritage of the Taurus striker-fired pistols.