S&W M&P Airweight .38 Special

Awakening

One day in the 1980s, I was in one of the great American gun shops of all time, Riley’s in Hooksett, NH, when I spotted a 2″ round-butt Model 12 in the used handgun showcase. On a whim, I asked to see it. The bonding was like what happens when you meet the right puppy at the ASPCA. I “rescued” it and brought it home. I liked the way it shot and the way it felt in my hand — no revolver has ever fitted me better than a K-Frame Smith — and I shot +P FBI loads in it against S&W’s recommendation, with a set of Pachmayr Compacs to cushion the recoil.

When one of my sisters-in-law needed a gun, I lent it to her. I had been carrying it because it felt so sinfully comfortable and being a guy who advocated packing more serious firepower, I felt a tinge of hypocrisy wearing a snub as primary. I went back to carrying service autos. When I finally got it back, it was missing its cylinder latch and I had mislaid its original stocks, a mistake since until the dash-4 model, S&W made these guns with thinner frames and regular K-Frame stocks didn’t fit right. My friend Tom Givens, another Model 12 fan, later helped me out with a pair of original stocks. Thanks, Tom.

Along the way, I had read old friend Roy Huntington’s paean to the Model 12 in American Handgunner and it reminded me of how much I liked the gun, perhaps irrationally. I picked up a 2″ square-butt blued one at Welch’s Gun Shop in Lebanon, NH, and a Mag-na-ported nickel duplicate with Herrett stocks at a gun shop in Louisiana. Neither, unfortunately, shot quite to the sights. I confess to envying Roy on this count, because his specimens shoot to point of aim/point of impact.

I even picked up one of the rare, short-lived Model 315 Nightguards, which shot great but because it had Scandium in it for +P durability, weighed 24 oz. instead of the original Model 12 snubby’s 18 oz. This put the 315 about halfway between the original 18-oz., 2″ Model 12 and the chunky 2″ all-steel Model 10.