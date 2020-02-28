Enter To Win Standard MFG. S333 Thunderstruck Prize Package!

‘Super Tuesday’ is Looming, Anti-gunners in the Lead

Written By Dave Workman
2020
0

“Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”
—Pericles, circa 450 BC

If you live in one of the states listed below, “Super Tuesday” is on your immediate horizon and it will give you an opportunity to see which gun control advocate will be leading the pack of would-be presidents.

How can that be said? How can we be so sure some anti-gunner will be in the lead? Because every current challenger for the office has offered up some gun control scheme on the campaign trail. That fact just isn’t going away.

On March 3rd, voters will turn out in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. In addition, Alaska is holding its Republican Convention and American Samoa is holding its Democratic caucus.

Anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg has jumped into the presidential race, spending more than
$200 million on advertising in key primary states. (Source: CBS News, YouTube)

Election Year Woes

Unless you’ve been living in a cave since last October, you’re aware of what’s been happening in Virginia, Washington and Oregon. You know about anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg joining the Democrat race for the White House, dumping an estimated $350 million (thus far) into advertising in the states above, plus the seven states that will hold primaries on March 10th, one week from next Tuesday.

Those states are Hawaii, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat caucuses), and Washington.

This is an election year, and it’s shaping up to be an ugly one. So far, every declared Democrat candidate has a plan for gun control; that is, ratcheting down on your Second Amendment right because you own guns — and they don’t like it. In their view, owning a gun is a government-regulated privilege, despite two Supreme Court rulings that say otherwise.

Gun prohibitionists ignore those rulings, and so do a number of federal judges. This makes it imperative to not only register to vote, but actually vote. If Virginia has taught American gun owners anything, it is the danger of not voting. Last November, only 40 percent of registered Virginia voters filled out ballots, and as a result, that state’s General Assembly has been acting like the New Jersey legislature.

https://www.uspresidentialelectionnews.com/2020-presidential-primary-schedule-calendar/super-tuesday-2020/

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/463912-2020-presidential-election-calendar

Pericles Was Right

That guy Pericles was spot-on about politics taking an interest in gun owners, despite their best efforts to avoid the fray.

It just goes to show politics may not be the oldest profession, but it hasn’t changed much in 2,500 years, and at times it comes close to that other profession — if you know what I mean.

We’d all like to sit reading a good gun magazine (like American Handgunner or GUNS Magazine), tinkering with a favorite pistol, or working up new loads for competition, but unfortunately, there are people out there who don’t want us doing any of that.

Bernie Sanders is heading into ‘Super Tuesday” with the wind in his sails. (Source: CNN, YouTube)

A couple of weeks ago, Bernie Sanders told a crowd in New Hampshire just before the primary that his views on gun rights had evolved.

“My view is right now, we need universal background checks, we end the gun show loophole, we end the so-called ‘straw man provision,’ we make certain that we end the sale and distribution of assault weapons in this country, and we go further,” he said in a video clip posted to Twitter.

It’s the “further” that leaves grassroots rights activists uneasy, and people who aren’t “activists” now soon will be, immediately after some lawmaker steps on your pet gun. Ask somebody in Virginia who couldn’t be bothered to vote last November.

Virginia should have taught everyone something. You’re all getting a glimpse of what to expect if Congress and the White House change hands in November, so don’t sit back and let someone else vote on your future. Anyone still living the fantasy that “it can’t happen here” is destined for an education.

https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1225968508695171072

The Girsan M1911 Noel is chambered in both 9mm and .45 ACP.

Life’s Not Entirely Bleak

European American Armory recently announced their new Girsan M1911 Noel. Named for USPSA competitive shooter Noel Zarza, the pistol is designed head-to-toe for competition — and it’s a nice piece of work.

Chambered in 9mm and .45 ACP, the MC1911 Noel is built on 1911 steel frame-steel slide platform with 5-inch barrel and features an extended beavertail with grip, ambidextrous thumb safety, front and cocking serrations, adjustable rear sight paired with dovetailed front sight, and skeletonized target trigger that breaks at 2.5 pounds.

The matte nickel finish MC1911 Noel also sports a Commander-style hammer, flat mainspring housing, textured laminated grip panels and checkering on the front grip.

The 9mm model has a 10-round magazine while the .45-caliber version holds 8. The handgun weighs roughly 2.5 pounds with an overall length of 8.75 inches. MSRP is $901.

http://eaacorp.com/guns/handguns/mc1911-noel-545

Carrying the S&W M&P9 Shield EZ is easy with new holsters from Crossbreed.

CrossBreed Holsters 9mm EZ

CrossBreed recently announced the availability of several holster models to fit the new Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield EZ pistol.

Anybody who owns a handgun will acknowledge they’ve got more than one holster for their carry piece (we all have a drawer, or two) so CrossBreed appears to have planned accordingly, adding fits for its SuperTuck, Reckoning, Freedom Carry, SnapSlide, DropSlide, Purse Defender, Modular Belly Ban and Last Ditch.

If there’s not something on that list to fit your specific needs, the company also has “numerous accessories” to fill out anyone’s carry strategy, and all of these rigs are covered by CrossBreed’s “Two-Week, Try It Free” guarantee and lifetime warranty.

https://www.crossbreedholsters.com/holster/smith–wesson-mp9-shield-ez

Not the Gun’s Fault

Acquaint yourself with Jamel Linonell Jackson, one of Seattle’s “model” citizens whose name has been in the news lately because of his involvement in a late afternoon gunfight that erupted in the downtown area right at the beginning of rush hour on January 22nd.

If anyone could illustrate what’s wrong with gun control laws, it would be Jackson. An alleged gang member, Jackson is a familiar face in King County Superior Court where, according to published reports, he’s been ordered at least four different times to not possess a firearm. Maybe Jamel needs a hearing aid, because on the day in question he was apparently packing a 9mm pistol when confronted by a couple of other gents from a rival gang and things started popping outside of a McDonald’s.

Between Jackson, Tolbert and Tolliver, more than 20 rounds were fired in the corner gunfight. (Source: KIRO7)

Jackson is no stranger to that street corner, either. Back in 2017, he was involved in a street fight at the very same location. Now he’s a poster child for gun control that doesn’t work.

In case anyone is worried about the marksmanship skills of a street character, Jackson allegedly emptied his gun and didn’t hit anybody. The other two guys, Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver — who have between them 65 arrests and 35 convictions including four felonies — got off 20 rounds. Seven people were wounded, including Jackson, and one innocent woman bystander was killed.

Whatever else Jackson may be, he’s a game character. After he was shot, Seattle’s KIRO reported that he posted about it on Facebook Live before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was fitted with a set of locking bracelets, courtesy Seattle’s finest.

As of this writing, he faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm and is being held on $250,000 bail.

https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/downtown-seattle-shooting-suspect-held-250000-bail/BHGNWT2M6ZBCLESC66GLTOY7IM/

2020
0

