Sub-caliber Trainers

Like most of us, my introduction to shooting was with a .22 rifle. Mine was a single shot Winchester Model 60A my grandfather gave to my father, who gave it to me. I passed it down to my son, who gave it to his. When he’s ready, it will likely be passed down to my great-grandson bringing us to six generations with the old Winchester.

I don’t love guns, considering them tools. But I really, really like them a lot. Picking a favorite would be hard, but if I had to choose a pet cartridge it would be the .22 Long Rifle.

For just plain fun it can’t be beat, counting how many times you can skip a can. It will take many kinds of game. The double-deuce is excellent for starting young shooters due to the small recoil and blast it produces.

All of this is fine and good, but I think where the .22 really comes into its own is using it as a subcaliber for larger guns.