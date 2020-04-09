Enter To Win Glock G45 MOS Prize Package!

Streamlight TLR-9
Weapon Light

A Full-Size Competitor
Written By Dave Workman
2020
15

I’m a sucker for good, reliable lights.

I own more “tactical” flashlights than I can count and have gone through even more. I even lost one on a trek back in the Okanogan wilds of the North Cascades in Washington State. I hope whoever found it took good care of it.

I’ve had a misadventure or two when a handy flashlight made the difference, so I always carry a compact flashlight with good batteries in my vest pocket. Because like a sharp pocketknife, you never know when you’re going to need it — and you will.

Such is also the case with handgun-mounted weapon lights, and Streamlight has a new one that will satisfy the need of full-size gun owners.

Streamlight TLR-9

Prior to the 2020 SHOT Show, Streamlight announced updated versions of their flashlight-only TLR-7 and light-laser combo TLR-8 models featuring new ambidextrous on/off rear switches. (You can read Jeff “Tank” Hoover’s exclusive on the TLR-7 A over on americanhandgunner.com.)

Upon arriving at SHOT, Streamlight had another new weapon light to show, this one designed specifically for full-frame handguns appropriately called the TLR-9.

At 3.87″ long, it’s as if the engineers took a TLR-7/8 and stretched the weapon light’s black-anodized machined aircraft aluminum body. They also managed to sneak in extra lumens — 500 lumens more, to be exact.

With a 1,000-lumen output, the concentrated beam is capable of reaching out to 200 meters. It’s more than enough to light up any dark room or alley. And powered by a pair of CR123A batteries, it’ll run 1.5 continuous hours with the LED light offering a 50,000-hour lifespan.

Like the updated TLR-7/8 A models, the TLR-9 also features the ambidextrous on/off rear switches; Streamlight developed the modification after users complained of the previous side button design. Having played with these new models myself, they’re much better.

The 4.26 oz. TLR-9 also features an impact-resistant Borofloat glass lens. It’s IPX7 waterproof-rated to 1m for 30 minutes and can operate in a wide range of temperatures, from -40 to +120 degrees F. Safe to say it’s pretty durable.

Full-Size Competitor

Like similar weapon lights on the market, such as the Surefire X300U-A and Inforce WILD2, the Streamlight TLR-9 was designed to fit full-size handguns, such as the GLOCK 17, SIG SAUER P320 and 1911s machined with a Picatinny underrail.

Previously, Streamlight users would’ve had to use a compact weapon light on their full-size gun, and the barrel/frame could’ve cast shadows. But, no more, as the TLR-9 is long enough to extend even with or beyond any full-size barrel.

Designed with a rail-grip clamp system, the TLR-9 can be securely attached/detached with a flathead screwdriver, coin or strong fingernail without putting one’s hands in front of muzzle.

Perfect for bedside or duty guns, the Streamlight TLR-9 has an MSRP of $240 but can often be found from retailers for much less.

For more info:
www.streamlight.com, Ph: (800) 523-7488

