I’m a sucker for good, reliable lights.

I own more “tactical” flashlights than I can count and have gone through even more. I even lost one on a trek back in the Okanogan wilds of the North Cascades in Washington State. I hope whoever found it took good care of it.

I’ve had a misadventure or two when a handy flashlight made the difference, so I always carry a compact flashlight with good batteries in my vest pocket. Because like a sharp pocketknife, you never know when you’re going to need it — and you will.

Such is also the case with handgun-mounted weapon lights, and Streamlight has a new one that will satisfy the need of full-size gun owners.