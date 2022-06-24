Stop Attaching So Much Stuff!

My Recipe

Sights are obviously first and foremost, and there isn’t much debate on the idea you should be using a red dot sight on your “social” gun. If you think your particular unpleasantness might take place at 100+ yards, a glass optic might be a better choice — though I hasten to add it’s mighty difficult to prove to a civilian court you were in grave personal danger when you zapped somebody out at 400 yards or more.

What about backup sights? I’m torn. For most non-military users, I see little use for backup iron sights. Hear me out while you sharpen your poison pencil.

If you are in true combat and your sighting system could break without the possibility of replacement for days or weeks, you need a backup. Fortunately, very few people in the United States will be in such a dire situation. Maybe it’s just overabundant clumsiness but for my money, the fewer things to snag on door frames, clothing and passing branches, the better.

In a cost-benefit analysis, the likelihood of the backup sights snagging on something greatly outweighs the possibility of your sighting system “taking a download” at a most inopportune moment. Furthermore, in a close-up domestic defensive situation, you could still likely put rounds on target semi-effectively even if the primary sight is down.

Having said all this — I carry backup iron sights on my rifle. Your mileage may vary.

A weapon light is certainly important. A backup light is certainly not important because you should already have a general-purpose spare on your person. You do still train to use a non-attached flashlight if necessary, right?

I used to say lasers were completely pointless unless you are operating in a military environment or regularly use night vision devices. I’m grudgingly changing my viewpoint regarding pistols, so maybe rifles are next.

Other “fun” stuff, such as a bayonet or target designator might make sense if you plan on charging up San Juan hill with your military unit but for the guy or gal trying to protect their home or the cop standing on the perimeter, such things are not only pointless but potentially dangerous to your health.

Just like everything else in the tactical world, it’s a matter of trade-off. Added gee-whiz functionality also increases the chance something will break, catch a passing handrail or make the gun so unwieldy you aren’t pointing at a danger door the moment a miscreant decides to go out in a blaze of glory.

It’s your call. Though I’ll never be accused of being “high-speed, low-drag,” I do try to make sure at least my weapons fit into said category.

