Terrible Stock Choice

Once reassembled, I took the Stoeger to the range for a test fire. While the gun functioned fine, it was shooting high — very high. The problem was the M4-type stock since there is no drop at the comb as there is on most shotguns.

When brought to bear with a proper cheek rest, the shooter is looking far above the barrel instead of sighting down the barrel. To hit a 10" plate in the center from 15 yards I had to hold almost a foot low, even with the adjustable cheek piece raised as far as it would go.

I suppose there are some folks who find an adjustable M4-type stock on a shotgun exciting. They have the right to their opinion, but the CDI (“Chicks dig it!”) factor should never override performance. Form follows function. This is a case where form gave way to function.