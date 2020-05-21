In the realm of shotguns, I don’t think any action type is more versatile than a pump.

I’ve had a smoothbore sitting inside my front door for many years, and it’s been with me on several outdoor adventures. I prefer hunting upland birds with a double barrel, but when I know conditions are going to be rather unpleasant, the finer guns stay home and out comes the pump with variable choke options, a tough synthetic stock and good recoil pad. I know that pump gun is up for any challenge and it’s never failed me.

While I happen to own two Stoeger S/S shotguns — one is a 20-gauge and the other is a sweet little .410 bore — when I first was tipped off about the new P3000 Freedom Series Supreme, I was compelled to take a look.

It’s one thing to wrap your hands around a firearm for maybe a few minutes and then move on to some other model during a gun show. However, to find out what makes a gun worth buying, it takes sitting down and read the specs. It helps to get some impressions from other guys, but for my money and yours, the homework is what makes the difference.