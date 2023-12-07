Stances and Evolution

Gunsite Doctrine Evolves

A shooting stance (platform) is a starting point. It is a place where you can work on balance, delivering and absorbing force while being able to move in any direction, including up and down. It is a starting point. In two events that immediately come to mind, one here and the other in the Middle East, I found myself moving laterally and dropping into kneeling quickly.

For years, Gunsite was perceived as a school where you had to shoot 1911s from a Weaver stance. Even though that changed long ago, the belief mistakenly persists, hence this article.

In many places, including the competition world, shooters transitioned from the Weaver to a static isosceles stance and finally to a “modified isosceles.” For several years, many shooters shot this by hunching their heads into their shoulders like a turtle. It negates one of the benefits of Weaver — having your head up while not adding tension and discomfort.

The two most notable changes are how the pistol is gripped and the orientation of the shooter’s arms; specifically, the non-shooting elbow does not visibly bend downward as part of the recoil-controlling isometric tension.

By the late 00s, after the turn of this century — like 15-plus years ago, Gunsite had acknowledged the benefits of differing platforms for some shooters.

Several years later, in 2015, the urban legend about having to shoot Weaver was lingering on. The then-training manager authored a piece on the universal fighting stance and now collectively we have settled on the term “balanced fighting stance.”

Movement will be key to survival in a fight unless one is behind impenetrable or unapproachable cover. As a starting point, your feet are still shoulder-width apart side to side, and your toes are pointed toward the threat. Your weight is on the balls of your feet, biased to the non-shooting leg, and your knees are slightly bent. Again, your hips and shoulders are nearly square to the threat or target. Your head is as upright as possible — regardless of the firearm you are employing — but not tilted back. Both arms are extended in front of you, though not locked.

Your strong hand applies inward pressure on the frame from the front and back straps while your support hand presses in from both sides. The pistol’s design affects the angle of your grip and where your thumbs go. Thumb safeties require a higher thumb placement than pistols with nothing more than slide stops.

Our knowledge of interpersonal conflict has evolved. With that, there has been a greater understanding of how we apply various skills. Changes in the shooting platform we teach have been part of that evolution.

An upright stance is a starting point, and you should be able to adapt it to the changes in your situation — this starting point is a Balanced Fighting Stance.

