Springfield Armory SAINT Pistol

The Sermon

At its core, the SAINT Pistol is built on a forged 7075 T6 upper and lower receiver, both Type III hardcoat anodized, and houses an M16 bolt carrier group with an MPI Carpenter 158 steel bolt. The upper receiver features a forward assist, GI-style charging handle and M4 feed ramp, while the lower receiver has an Accu-Tite tension system.



The SAINT Pistol is fitted with a 9.6" chrome moly vanadium barrel fully coated with Melonite for corrosion resistance and durability. The barrel is tipped with an A2 flash hider. All of this is fitted within a BCMGunfighter PMCR two-piece handguard with M-LOK-compatible attachment points featuring heat shields and a built-in hand stop for safety and comfort.



Thanks to a Picatinny rail, the flat-top upper receiver is optics ready for your favorite reflex or LPV scope. Forward of the handguard is a pinned steel gas block, also with a Picatinny rail for mounting a front sight.



Controls, including a 90-degree safety switch and traditional bolt release and magazine release, are right where they should be — on the left side of the lower receiver and within easy reach with the BCMGunfighter Mod 3 pistol grip. The textured pistol grip offers shooters superb handling, even in wet weather. The trigger is enhanced with a nickel boron coating.