Springfield Armory SAINT Pistol
Feature-Loaded and Affordable
When Springfield Armory introduced its SAINT Victor and Edge pistols, they became immediately popular, and based on the public response, Springfield has announced the SAINT Pistol in 5.56mm.
The standard “base” model of the rifle and pistol series, the SAINT Pistol was “designed to offer shooters the quality and performance they expect … at an even more affordable introductory price point.”
We’ve seen AR pistols with price tags up into four figures, so this SAINT entry got our attention. “Affordable” may be a relative term, but to someone just breaking into this part of the shooting realm, it is an important term.
The Sermon
At its core, the SAINT Pistol is built on a forged 7075 T6 upper and lower receiver, both Type III hardcoat anodized, and houses an M16 bolt carrier group with an MPI Carpenter 158 steel bolt. The upper receiver features a forward assist, GI-style charging handle and M4 feed ramp, while the lower receiver has an Accu-Tite tension system.
The SAINT Pistol is fitted with a 9.6" chrome moly vanadium barrel fully coated with Melonite for corrosion resistance and durability. The barrel is tipped with an A2 flash hider. All of this is fitted within a BCMGunfighter PMCR two-piece handguard with M-LOK-compatible attachment points featuring heat shields and a built-in hand stop for safety and comfort.
Thanks to a Picatinny rail, the flat-top upper receiver is optics ready for your favorite reflex or LPV scope. Forward of the handguard is a pinned steel gas block, also with a Picatinny rail for mounting a front sight.
Controls, including a 90-degree safety switch and traditional bolt release and magazine release, are right where they should be — on the left side of the lower receiver and within easy reach with the BCMGunfighter Mod 3 pistol grip. The textured pistol grip offers shooters superb handling, even in wet weather. The trigger is enhanced with a nickel boron coating.
In the rear, Springfield went with the adjustable blade-style design of the Trinity Force Breach 1.0 pistol brace for improved stability and snag-free shooting. The pistol makes use of a carbine “H” heavy tungsten bu
The Gospel
With an overall length of 25.75" to 28.25" depending upon positioning of the brace, the SAINT Pistol hits the scale at a manageable 5.5 lbs. And thanks to the short OAL, this thing can be easily carried and stored in the back of an SUV or behind the seat of a pickup. It might also be a good choice for the backpacker interested in having a firearm on- or off-trail.
Coming full circle to its affordability — the Springfield SAINT Pistol carries an MSRP of $849, which leaves enough in your wallet for optics, accessories and ammo.
For more info: www.springfield-armory.com
