Versatility

The 10mm takes you from mild to wild, “mild” in this case being roughly equivalent to the .40 S&W Jeff Cooper called “the 10mm Short.” “Wild” is up to 220-grain hard cast bullets designed to ruin a bruin in self-defense with those 700-plus foot-pounds. Here’s what I had on hand to run through the Ronin:

• 175-grain Hornady Critical Duty. The barrier-blind high-tech projectile runs at 1,160 feet per second (fps) generating 490 foot-pounds of energy (fpe). This is what I filled the Ronin with during the concealed carry part of the test.

• 200-grain Speer Gold Dot. This bonded hollow point is loaded to a nominal 1,100 fps.

• 180-grain CCI Blazer. This aluminum-cased jacketed flat-nose is sort of .40 S&W +P at 1050 fps. Affordability made it my main practice load for the test.

• 180-grain Federal Trophy Bonded. This jacketed soft-nose at 1275 fps and 568 fpe is advertised for “medium game” and should be good for whitetail deer and Florida-size hogs.

• 200-grain Buffalo Bore. From the company’s “Heavy 10mm” series, this is what I’d carry in a 10mm in big bear country. Its flat-nose jacketed bullet at 1,200 fps and 639 fpe duplicates the ballistics of the famously-hot original Norma load.

BB’s 220-grain hard cast lead flat nose at the same velocity is gonna hit harder, but I like the feed reliability of jacketed bullets in a 10mm.

Given the late Larry Kelley once put one of those Normas from the 6″ Bar-Sto barrel of my Colt Delta Elite into the brisket of a truly humongous wild hog — and out its butt, dropping it in its tracks — I’m satisfied with such a round’s penetration on the big stuff.