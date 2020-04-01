Technical Stuff

The Hellcat is a preternaturally slim striker-fired deep carry-pistol occupying the same space as their previous single-stack XD-S guns. In fact, the Hellcat is actually skinnier than a GLOCK 43 yet carries more than twice the onboard ammo. There are two Hellcat variants, both in 9mm Parabellum. The basic sort sports slide gripping grooves front and back as well as on top rear aspect of the slide. The OSP (Optical Sight Pistol) has the rear slide deck cut for a micro red dot sight. Mine sports an awesome Shield Reflex Mini Sight-Compact.

The front iron sight is a generous tritium dot while the rear is a white semicircle. Imagine a Cyclops smiley face and you have the sight picture. It is fast, intuitive and cool. The optics mount still includes a rear iron sight as well. You never know when your batteries might precipitously die and this keeps your gun from dying along with them.

The frame features what they call a pressure-activated grip made up of scads of tiny pyramids. The higher ones are squared off on the top so as not to abrade your skin unduly. The deeper versions are left sharp to enhance your grip the tighter you squeeze. None of it is visible without a proper magnifier. They also include the neatest little parking spaces for your trigger finger on both sides of the gun for all those times when you aren’t just about to unleash chaos.

There is a bit of abrasive stuff on the end of the guide rod acting as a standoff. Should you ever have to press the gun up against something firmly before firing, the slide won’t come out of battery and deadline your piece. This seems a small thing right up until it’s not.

The Springfield Armory grip safety is gone and I frankly mourn its passing. However, this gun has a bevy of safety mechanisms both inside and out keeping the gun running smoothly, safely and well. The Micro Compact Hellcat just isn’t going to go off unless the trigger is pulled. There is, naturally, a standard optics rail on the dust cover and a loaded chamber indicator telling you the state of your gun at a glance.

The gun comes with two patented magazines and three floorplates. The 11-round version sits flush with the bottom of the grip. It can be configured with a flat floorplate for maximum stealth or a pinky extension for better control. The extended magazine carries 13 rounds though I honestly cannot fathom how. It is visibly smaller than a Hi-Power box with the same capacity. I have moderately large hands and the 13-rounder fits me perfectly.