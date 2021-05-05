Springfield Adds Optics-Ready XD-M Elite, Takedown SAINT EDGE Pistol

XD-M Elite Compact OSP



In 2020, Springfield released the XD-M Elite series of handguns, upgrading the popular family with popular features. Four models total, among them were the 3.8” Compact and the Tactical OSP. Combining the concealed carry size of the 3.8” Compact with the optics-ready slide of the Tactical OSP, the manufacturer recently announced the XD-M Elite 3.8” Compact OSP.

Chambered in 9mm, the 14+1 compact, polymer-frame handgun fires from a 3.8″ Hammer Forged Steel barrel with a durable Melonite finish. Its forged steel slide is finished the same, only cut for an optic sharing the footprint of the HEX Dragonfly, Vortex Venom, Burris Fastfire and similar size red dots.

Other notable features include a flared and extended removable magwell, a Match Enhanced Trigger Assembly and a red fiber optic front sight with a tactical Rack U-Dot rear. MSRP is $633.

A model is also available with a HEX Dragonfly mounted from the factory for $818.