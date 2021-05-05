Springfield Adds Optics-Ready XD-M Elite, Takedown SAINT EDGE Pistol
It’s been a difficult year-plus for firearm manufacturers, and while some have managed to introduce new products, many have opted to improve upon current designs. Springfield Armory has managed to do both.
Last fall, Springfield unveiled their new Model 2020 Waypoint bolt-action rifles, which covered our March 2021 issue. Since then, they’ve been non-stop with upgrades to their popular Hellcat, XD-M and SAINT series of firearms, plus their entrance into the optics market with HEX Optics. We’ll cover two of their latest here.
XD-M Elite Compact OSP
In 2020, Springfield released the XD-M Elite series of handguns, upgrading the popular family with popular features. Four models total, among them were the 3.8” Compact and the Tactical OSP. Combining the concealed carry size of the 3.8” Compact with the optics-ready slide of the Tactical OSP, the manufacturer recently announced the XD-M Elite 3.8” Compact OSP.
Chambered in 9mm, the 14+1 compact, polymer-frame handgun fires from a 3.8″ Hammer Forged Steel barrel with a durable Melonite finish. Its forged steel slide is finished the same, only cut for an optic sharing the footprint of the HEX Dragonfly, Vortex Venom, Burris Fastfire and similar size red dots.
Other notable features include a flared and extended removable magwell, a Match Enhanced Trigger Assembly and a red fiber optic front sight with a tactical Rack U-Dot rear. MSRP is $633.
A model is also available with a HEX Dragonfly mounted from the factory for $818.
SAINT EDGE EVAC
Announced at the 2020 SHOT Show but delayed until now, the Springfield SAINT Edge EVAC is a brace-equipped takedown AR pistol designed for discrete carry and storage.
Engineered with a Rapid Takedown System (RTS), the EVAC model can break down at the forend by simply engaging a pulldown tab and rotating and pulling the barrel assembly forward. The result is a 5.56 NATO pistol weighing just 6.2 lbs.
Also new to the SAINT Edge EVAC is a 7.5” 416R stainless steel barrel topped with a flat and ported blast diverter, and a Law Tactical Gen 3-M Folding Adapter fitted with a Gear Head Works Tailhook Mod 1 brace in the rear. The pistol ships in a BLACKHAWK ready bag and a compact 20-roung Magpul PMAG. MSRP is $1,949.
For more info: springfield-armory.com