Something that might have otherwise been the lead story in most newspapers didn’t make lots of news because it involved a Fourth Amendment victory with a strong Second Amendment angle.

The establishment media doesn’t like to report anything positive about the rights of gun owners, especially under the following circumstances.

In 2015, Edward Caniglia of Cranston, R.I. had what was described by the SCOTUSblog this past March as a “heated argument” with his wife. During the exchange, he produced an unloaded firearm, put it on a table and asked his wife to “put him out of his misery,” the report detailed.

Ignoring the directive, Kim Caniglia left the house and stayed in a hotel. The next morning, when she couldn’t get an answer to her phone call home, she called Cranston police and asked for a “welfare check.” Long story short, Cranston officers found Ed Caniglia outside the home. He confirmed the argument, saying he was tired of the conflict. He agreed to go to a hospital for a psychiatric exam, on the condition police not enter the home and confiscate his handguns, though the police disputed this claim.

Nevertheless, once Caniglia was on his way, officers entered the home and seized his firearms. Edward was not admitted to the hospital after the evaluation. This sparked a prolonged effort to get his guns back.

Caniglia sued the city and the individual officers, alleging violations of the Second, Fourth and 14th Amendments. While the lower courts decided on the side of the city and the police, a unanimous Supreme Court — with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas writing the opinion — reversed and came down in favor of Caniglia.

https://www.scotusblog.com/2021/03/theres-no-place-like-home/