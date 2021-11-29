Trigger

The Shield Plus is distinct from the M&P series’ signature hinged trigger, being more GLOCK-ish with a tabbed trigger. No one who handled it on this end had any problems with it.

A Lyman digital trigger pull scale revealed a pull weight averaging 5.75 lbs. at the toe, or lower tip of the trigger and 7.35 lbs. average at the center of the trigger where the digit activating the go-button generally lies. There is a light take-up and then you hit a wall of firm resistance. A little more movement and the shot breaks clean. During that last short roll of the trigger before the striker falls, there was a little bit of scrape — “creep,” as we trigger-pullers call it — but you have to be pressing ve-r-r-ry slowly to feel it. The creep was no longer palpable in rapid fire.