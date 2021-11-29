Shooting and Carry Characteristics

The original Shield was noted for its soft recoil in 9mm and particularly for its surprisingly mild “kick” for such a light gun in the .40 S&W and .45 ACP versions. Presently made only in 9mm, the Shield Plus predictably proved likewise easy to shoot. A part of this may come from the fact the Shield Plus is an ounce or two heavier than most of its direct competition, not something you’re likely to notice in carry.

The stippling pattern on the grip-frame is more aggressive than on my earlier Shields in the three calibers. It sat solidly and comfortably in hand and didn’t move within the grasp at all upon firing. With the short magazine, it was no problem to tuck the pinkie finger under the butt and maintain excellent control, but not surprisingly, the longer magazine giving purchase to all three grasping fingers felt better.

As with all such short-butt guns, we found we had to relax our grip considerably to get a clean magazine drop during speed reloads. The heel of the hand blocks the short magazine as it is trying to fall away, and the stippling on the extension of the long mag really catches on the heel of the hand. Not a Shield Plus problem, but an endemic short butt problem.

As with earlier Shields, the thumb safety is farther back than I’d like, and doesn’t give much for the thumb to catch. It’s easy to see why so many Shield fans prefer the models with no manual safety. I wish Apex or someone would come out with a larger safety lever for these guns. That being said, a manual safety is reassuring when carrying appendix or in pocket, or if the pistol has to be shoved into the waistband in an emergency.