Skills Tracking

Are you as good with a handgun as you used to be? It makes sense to keep track.

My friend and colleague David Maglio is a former Midwest Regional Champion IDPA shooter and a retired career deputy sheriff. In his current career, he is one of the best firearms instructors around. Among other accomplishments, he holds the record for quadruple speed on the qualification course I developed for Lethal Force Institute and now use at Massad Ayoob Group — the record is 299 out of 300 points on the demanding IPSC target.

At quad speed, that’s six shots in two seconds from the leather, dominant hand only, at four yards. Same again with non-dominant hand only, starting at low ready. Then six shots, reload, six more in 6.25 seconds from seven yards, starting with gun hand clear of the holstered weapon. Ten yards find you shooting six shots each from three different low cover positions (starting from standing) with two mandatory reloads in 18.75 seconds. At 15 yards, it’s a draw to six, reload, six, reload six from three different stances in 22.5 seconds.

Now, David set the record in 2004 with a long-slide GLOCK 17L with 3.5-lb. trigger. What’s interesting is in the summer of 2022, he did it again with a Gen3 GLOCK 19 with 5.5-lb. pull! Brother David is now in what might be called “late prime of life sneaking into middle age.” I’d say that, as a shooter, he’s aging pretty damn well.

And he has a performance track record to prove it.