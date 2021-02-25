Being a fan of single-action wheelguns, my tastes have tilted toward Rugers and I own a couple of Blackhawks in .41 Magnum, two New Vaquero models including one with a 7-½” barrel that wasn’t offered for long, and a dandy little stainless steel Single Six in .32 H&R Magnum with fixed sights and a short grip frame around which I wrapped a Pachmayr rubber replacement grip to better fit my hand.

But this year, there’s a new revolver from Uberti added to the company’s “Outlaws & Lawmen” series and it’s pure eye candy. Dedicated to President Theodore Roosevelt — “Col. Teddy” to his comrades from San Juan Hill, I’ve read somewhere — this single-action “faithfully replicates” the former president’s 1873 Model Colt.

This specimen is chambered for the .45 Colt cartridge (Roosevelt’s gun was chambered for the .38 Colt cartridge). It’s nickel-plated with some handsome engraving on the cylinder, frame, on top of the barrel and the ejector rod housing. The images I’ve seen show the gun wears a high profile blade front sight.