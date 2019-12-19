SilencerCo Omega 36M Suppressor

Modular Suppression

Modular sound suppressors are not new and range from two baffle stack-construction to individual baffles — the idea being the ability to customize the length and level of suppression to match your shooting needs and desires.



The Omega 36M is of the former design, available in a long 7.65" and short 5.1" configuration. Made of a fully welded two-piece core, the rear contains Cobalt 6 and Inconel baffles for long-term wear resistance. The front baffles consist of lightweight 17-4 steel for weight reduction while still being able to stand up against high wear — like full-auto shooting, should you be lucky enough to partake. The core is then covered in a durable titanium outer tube and finished in a rugged black Cerakote.



Depending on the length used, the 1.57" diameter suppressor will add 9.2–16.5 oz. to the end of your weapon of choice. And because the Omega 36M is compatible with direct thread and existing SilencerCo mounts and muzzle devices, shooters have a lot of choices.