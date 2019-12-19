SilencerCo Omega 36M Suppressor
Modular Multi-Cal Suppression
While the ill-fated Hearing Protection Act, which would have taken sound suppressors out from under regulation of the National Firearms Act, didn’t become law, it did make considerable noise and bring public attention to the many legitimate uses of silencers.
Years ago, when a federal officer was chatting with me about this shooting accessory, he asked why anyone would want one. I quickly pointed to their potential benefits at indoor shooting ranges, and even outdoor facilities that are coming under intense pressure in some areas by suburban sprawl.
They’re also useful for hunters in unincorporated suburban areas where hunting with firearms is legal. And for new shooters who often develop flinch more from muzzle blast than recoil, a suppressor would make a lot of sense.
What also makes sense is a product like the new SilencerCo Omega 36M.
Modular Suppression
Modular sound suppressors are not new and range from two baffle stack-construction to individual baffles — the idea being the ability to customize the length and level of suppression to match your shooting needs and desires.
The Omega 36M is of the former design, available in a long 7.65" and short 5.1" configuration. Made of a fully welded two-piece core, the rear contains Cobalt 6 and Inconel baffles for long-term wear resistance. The front baffles consist of lightweight 17-4 steel for weight reduction while still being able to stand up against high wear — like full-auto shooting, should you be lucky enough to partake. The core is then covered in a durable titanium outer tube and finished in a rugged black Cerakote.
Depending on the length used, the 1.57" diameter suppressor will add 9.2–16.5 oz. to the end of your weapon of choice. And because the Omega 36M is compatible with direct thread and existing SilencerCo mounts and muzzle devices, shooters have a lot of choices.
Multi-Caliber Suppression
Those choices are not limited to a single caliber or weapon platform, but rather a wide spectrum. Adaptable to firearms chambered in .22 Hornet to .338 Lapua, the Omega 36M covers a considerable amount of landscape and uses.
From big-bore hunting rifles to backyard pistol plinking and seemingly everything in between, SilencerCo thought of all gun enthusiasts in designing this can.
Of course, there are some noteworthy safety and warranty restrictions. The Omega 36M is rated down to 10" barrels for the .223 Rem/5.56mm NATO cartridge, and up to 20" barrels on guns chambered for such hearty calibers as the .300 Win. Mag.
Decibel measurements provided from SilencerCo testing ranged from low 120/130 dBs for 9mm to mid and high 130 dBs for .338 Lapua in the long and short configurations, respectively, all well within the safe hearing threshold of 140 dB.
Get Suppressed
Many people run hot and cold about sound suppressors simply because they have not had much experience with the devices. I’ve used them at gun ranges and seen others use them on the range and in the field. They’re legal for hunting in many, if not most, states where owning a suppressor is legal.
If you’ve not shot suppressed, you truly haven’t enjoyed shooting to its full potential. Ask to pull the trigger on one next time at the range, or dive in and purchase your own. The SilencerCo Omega 36M may just be the only suppressor a shooter ever needs.
MSRP is $1,187, not including the necessary tax stamp.
For more info: www.silencerco.com , Ph. (801) 417-5384
