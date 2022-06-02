SIG Sauer MCX Rattler PCB

Caliber Particulars

The tested .300BLK version of the SIG Rattler PCB feeds supersonic and subsonic rounds with comparable ease. The gas system adjusts using nothing more cumbersome than the tip of a cartridge or even a fingertip if you’re motivated. One setting is for supersonic ammo. The other is for the subsonic sort. We had no stoppages.

With a SIG SRD762 sound suppressor in place, the gun is laughably quiet with subsonic ammo. SIG cans are built like armored fighting vehicles. They craft the things out of Inconel 718, a nickel-alloy stainless steel liberally used on Navy submarines, jet engine thrust reversers and core components in nuclear reactors. The SRD762 is a radical and effective tubeless design that will outlive you.

The .300BLK cartridge has found a solid niche in both civilian and Law Enforcement applications. There are even a few spooky high-end military organizations purportedly with an operational affinity for the round. Jason Imhoff, the guy who thought up the .300BLK in the first place, is SIG’s Director of Ammunition Engineering. The true strength of the .300BLK cartridge rests in the fact it will run through standard magazines using standard 5.56mm bolt carrier groups while offering both subsonic and supersonic velocities dependent upon bullet weight.

Supersonic loads are entirely appropriate for hunting whitetail deer down here in the Deep South where I live. Subsonic rounds through a proper sound suppressor are just stupid quiet. With the Rattler PCB and a few cool-guy accessories from SIG, you get to pick your poison.