SIG SAUER M400 TREAD Pistol Comes Ready to Rock

When they do a roundup of all the semiautomatic pistols that have been built on the modern sporting rifle platform, expect the M400 TREAD from SIG SAUER to be on the list — maybe at the top.



The concept of an oversize pistol chambered in 5.56mm NATO is hardly new. There have been variations from several different manufacturers, and they have proven to be very handy for people in need of a knock-around, workhorse firearm that can tuck away in an SUV or behind the seat of a pickup. Having fired a couple of these guns and seen lots of others at gun ranges, I can say without fear of contradiction that the idea has definitely caught on with shooters.



SIG SAUER’s M400 TREAD Pistol is an entry deserving of attention. Built around an aluminum receiver with anodized finish, it hits the scale at 6 lbs. with a magazine inserted. Its magazine holds 30 rounds.



SIG designers fitted this pistol with an 11.5" carbon steel barrel featuring 1:7" rifling and a Nitride finish, all housed inside a free-floating M-LOK handguard. The handguard features lightening cuts to reduce weight and extends from the receiver to the flash suppressor at the muzzle.



It is fitted with a Shockwave Blade multi-position pistol brace, ambidextrous controls, including the aircraft-grade aluminum charging handle with a dual roll pin design and a single-stage, polished/hard-coat trigger. There is also a forward assist on the right side of the receiver.