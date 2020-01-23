Silent World Domination

A few years ago, when SIG embarked on its strategy to take over the world by entering every known shooting sports product category, one quiet (at the time) but dedicated group was figuring out how to make world-class airguns for recreation, hunting and training. Since then, we’ve seen a barrage of air-powered clones of classic SIG centerfire designs like the 1911, P226 and P229, P320, M17, MCX and MPX. If you have any of the noisier equivalents of these firearms, you may have already discovered the joy and training value of having low-powered BB and pellet alternatives you can use at home with your existing holsters and other gear.

More recently, the SIG Air folks have created an air rifle all their own. The SIG SAUER ASP 20 is a break-barrel rifle, offered in .177 and .22 calibers, that’s all elegance and class. I’ll bet Princes William and Harry have a couple stashed away. We’re talking real wood, actual steel, a centerfire-like heft and performance to boot.

The unique break-barrel design is part of what makes this air rifle special. Break-barrels have been plagued since the beginning of time with droopy barrels as they age. Because you unlock and relock the barrel and receiver with every shot, over the years the lockup loosens. The barrel eventually “droops” a bit low relative to the perfect orientation of its youth. The proprietary breech lock on the ASP 20 looks something like a key stone in an arch and creates perfect and consistent alignment of barrel and receiver over time. You won’t suffer the embarrassment of droopy shots.

I should mention the included scope. Unlike Cheapo Mart package rifles, the Whiskey ASP scope is a first-class piece of gear. It’s made for air-powered shooting — the parallax focuses as close as seven yards. At airgun distances, a normal rifle scope will give you a sight picture similar to a mezcal-induced haze because it’s designed to focus at 50 yards or more. The Whiskey sight picture is crisp and clear, the reticle is fine, and the optic is built like a tank. It’s legit.