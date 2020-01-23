Made In The U.S.A.

What’s interesting about the SIG SAUER ASP 20 is it’s made in the United States in the same Exeter, NH factory where SIG makes so many other centerfire rifles and pistols. On the shop floor, the ASP 20 production area is right in the middle of everything else. The barrels are made right there using the same technology used on louder and fierier models. The technicians who complete assembly come straight off the centerfire production lines, although they’re specifically trained on the air products. What all this means is the ASP 20 is a SIG SAUER product through and through, from design to manufacturing. It’s not some overseas knock off with a licensing deal logo slapped on the box.