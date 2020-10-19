SIG Sauer 365 SAS

Pedigree

Before we look at the P365 SAS, let’s take a quick look at its ancestry. First came the P365, which was then upgraded to the SIG SAUER P365XL. I had this to say about the 365XL: “This little pistol is definitely in the running for the coveted title of PPPP, or Perfect Packin’ Pocket Pistol.”

It combines a black Nitron coated stainless steel slide with a black polymer grip. The P365XL incorporates XRay3 Day/Night sights — a green-dot front sight set in a post and mated with a square-notch rear sight with a white dot on each side of the notch. Both sights are set in dovetails to allow correcting windage, while different-height front sights are available to adjust elevation for a particular load. I found the sights very easy to acquire and especially appealing in low-light situations. The P365XL is optic ready and removal of the rear sight assembly allows the installation of Romeo Zero and RMSc optics. There is also an integral accessory rail on the glass reinforced grip module in front of the trigger guard.

Cocking serrations are found behind the front sight and under and to the front of the rear sight for easy slide manipulation. The trigger is an “X Signature” flat profile which I found much easier to work than safety triggers. There are no external safeties and operation of the P365XL is much like a double-action-only revolver — there are no decisions to make as it is simply ready to go when the trigger is pulled.

Controls found on the left side of the frame are the slide lock lever and takedown lever. The magazine release is also on the left side behind the trigger guard and can be changed to the right side for left hand operation. For comfortable shooting there is a compact beavertail matched with the grip frame textured all the way around. There is a cutout under the grip frame where it meets the trigger guard and this cutout is enough for me to be able to get all three fingers on the grip.

Weight is just under 21 oz., barrel length is 3.7″ and the P365XL came with two 12-round 9mm magazines. The original P365 had a magazine capacity of 10 rounds and the XL grip module is only ½” longer to accommodate the two extra rounds. Both 10-round and 15-round magazines are available from SIG SAUER.