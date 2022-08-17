Side-by-Side Shotguns

Ask a shotgunner if they like side-by-sides and the answer is usually “of course, who doesn’t?” Side-by-sides are sleek and sexy, they’re traditional, and they are a connection to our shotgunning history.

Things change when you ask them if they shoot ’em and the answer mostly is a resounding no. Over/unders, semi-autos and pumps are more commonly used for clays and upland and waterfowl hunting, leaving those foxy side-bys in the gun cabinet like a broken nutcracker on the Island of Misfit Toys.

Ask a side-by-side devotee about his choice and he’ll respond simply: “If the Lord wanted us to shoot an Over/Under then He’d have arranged the eyes in our heads that way.” There is some truth to this, for the side-by-side is the ultimate game gun.