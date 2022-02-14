Shootout: Bolt Vs. Semi

Take Your Pick

The PTR91 and the Ruger Scout Rifle could not be more different. A semiauto clone of the classic G3 battle rifle, the PTR has Trijicon fixed tritium sights, collapsible buttstock and KeyMod mounted flashlight, slung on a Magpul two-point sling. Compare this to the bolt-action Ruger with its wood stock, leather sling and 4x Leupold scope. Only the .308 chambering and 16″ barrels were the same.

Over parts of three days, I shot both guns at paper and on steel, including two rifle courses — the Scrambler, an eight-station timed course with targets ranging from 60 to 100+ yards, and Military Crest, a similar course with steel placed from 200–280 yards. Here’s what I learned.

First rounds hit matter, no matter what you’re doing. If you miss while hunting, don’t expect the animal to stand in the open so you can take a second shot. The same thing applies in self-defense, except the time you spend missing is more time for the other guy to shoot at you. Spoiler alert: he may not miss.

Action type may not be as important as you think. My first run on the Scrambler was with the PTR, the next with the Scout. I did not miss a single shot on either run. Any time under 100 seconds is considered good: I clocked 75 seconds with the semi-auto PTR — and 62 with the bolt-action Scout, nearly two seconds faster per target!