The Gun

The Mossberg 590A1 is a rugged, combat-proven 12-gauge shotgun. In fact, it is the only pump-action shotgun to pass MilSpec 3443E. The shotgun has a 20″, heavy walled cylinder-bore barrel capable of firing 2 3/4″ or 3″ shells. The 590A1 has a corrosion-resistant Parkerized finish with a total capacity of nine rounds. It features dual extractors, positive steel-to-steel lockup, twin action bars and an anti-jam elevator ensuring smooth operation.

One of the most renowned attributes of Mossberg shotguns is the tang-mounted safety on the top of the receiver. It is vastly more ergonomic than the safeties on most shotguns, provides for ambidextrous operation and can be operated even when the shooter is wearing gloves. The slide release, located behind the trigger guard, can also be operated with either hand.

The fully-adjustable rear sight is protected by wings while the front sight sits on a serrated ramp with a fluorescent orange insert. There is a sling stud located at the rear of the stock and the front sling stud is installed in the magazine cleanout tube’s retaining knob.

If you’re feeling froggy after Rambo X (or whatever the movie number is up to), there is a bayonet lug brazed to the magazine tube for attaching the M16’s (M7 or M9) bayonet. Along with the ventilated handguard, it does look cool.

If the shotgun is fired with the bayonet fixed, however, it has been reported the lug will shear off. If this is the case, why in the wide, wide world of sports would you want to go with the pokey thing in the first place if you have ammo available?