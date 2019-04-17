Carry that J-Frame Inside the Waistband

For decades, Smith & Wesson’s ubiquitous J-frame revolver...

...has served law enforcement and civilians as a backup gun or primary concealed carry gun. While it at times gets a bad rap for being difficult to shoot and slow to reload, this diminutive 5-round revolver has nonetheless ridden hidden in more pockets than perhaps any other gun. While other firearms manufacturers design and manufacture smaller and smaller guns, the J-frame still reigns supreme in the hearts — and pockets — of many.



While pocket carry has distinct advantages, it isn’t, of course, the only place to carry a J-frame. I’m going to argue that a J-frame carries just as well, if not better, in an inside the waistband holster. Already objections are coming to mind, such as these three: A J-frame is 1) too thick and 2) too short for really good inside the waistband carry. Or, 3) if you’re going to carry inside the waistband, then carry more gun.