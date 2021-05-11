On The Line

With the carry method settled, what about shooting? There are three things affecting my shooting these days: pain, eyesight and shaky hands. I manage the pain through a combination of medication, limiting my range time and shooting a lot of .22s. The eyesight issue required a visit to an optometrist with whom I was open about my need to focus on the front sight of a handgun at a particular distance. And although I didn’t take a handgun to the appointment (which was in a very no-gun environment — a VA clinic), I was able to demonstrate the distance and the size of the object I need to focus upon. Fortunately, my eye doctor seemed to be well-versed in firearms and she even asked me how I compensated for being left-eye dominant even though I am right-handed. I showed her how I line up handgun sights and explained I shoot long guns from my left shoulder.

Also, related to eyesight, I’m warming up to the use of red dot and laser sights. When I was teaching live shooting classes, almost every laser sight I encountered was being used incorrectly and by someone who didn’t know how to properly line up fixed sights. Painfully watching an elderly shooter turn on their laser, then watch it move around all over the target and never settle properly on the bullseye convinced me it was not the type of sight you wanted to depend upon for self-defense. But I’ve changed my mind, and it’s all about training and practice. I have a couple of red dot sights and two guns with lasers mounted, and I’m able to shoot well with these guns using the optics installed. What’s different? I know how to line up the existing sights and hold them steady. Having adjusted the red dots and lasers so they are superimposed over the front sight at ranges up to 15 yards makes using them easy.

Bracing myself with elbows on a table or leaning against a post or tree helps with the pain and the shakiness. But as discussed earlier, in a defensive situation I may not have anything to brace on so I sometimes practice as if I won’t have it. This is where the fundamentals of proper grip, sight alignment, breathing, trigger pull and follow-through are so important. You’ve been taught these, right? If not, spend the money for instruction with a qualified handgun instructor.