Scrounging For The 300 HAM’R
Efficiency Is The Name Of The Game
If you hadn’t noticed, I’m a scrounger at heart. Even as a kid, I was prone to picking “freestuff” laying in the street, garbage piles or recycling bins. Being a cop allowed me to carry this hobby further. While on patrol, I’d come across all kinds of goodies.
I have a toolbox full of tools I’d gathered from the road. Screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, measuring tapes, sockets, ratchets, knives, utility blades, etc. Heck, I even scrounged the toolbox from the road I keep these tools in. I always found value in what others call “beat up pieces of junk.” Hey, they worked, they just had a few “character” marks on them.
From BLK to HAM’R
Last month I just turned in an article on NULA rifles. If you haven’t heard, Bill Wilson of Wilson Combat bought the franchise from Melvin Forbes before he died. I always wanted to shoot a NULA rifle and figured, “Here’s my chance.” I ended up getting two rifles sent to me, a .358 Winchester model 20 and a model 20 in caliber I never heard of called the 300 HAM’R. Curiosity got the better of me and I agreed to try it out, too.
Boy, am I glad I did! The 300 HAM’R is a handloading scrounger’s dream! The parent case is 5.56/.223 Remington. I’ve scrounged buckets of brass from these cartridges in the form of free offerings from the handloader god. As a matter of fact, this is how I got into the .300 BLK/Whisper, by wanting to utilize the brass for another cartridge for inexpensive handloads.
Converting brass from 5.56/.223 is easy enough. It just requires a small hobbyist chop-saw and loading dies. Before you knew it, I had buckets of loaded .300 BLK/Whisper using my cast bullets. My only expense was primers and small charges of powder.
The 300 HAM’R
The 300 HAM’R is a proprietary round invented by Bill Wilson. Wanting a rifle lighter than his .308 Winchester AR-10, he came up with the 300 HAM’R. By using the AR-15 platform, he knew the parent cartridge would be .223 Remington, so he could use the same bolt and magazine for his new cartridge. His goal was to duplicate, or excel, .30-30 ballistics with barrels of the same length.
Bill found it was easy exceeding .30-30 ballistics using the bullets of the same weight. The 300 HAM’R performs best with bullets in the 110-150 grain range. Wilson Combat also bought Lehigh Defense around the same time they purchased NULA. Now Bill Wilson had his own “Hi Tech” bullets to experiment with, mostly copper bullets having hollow points, plastic tips and other alterations to provide perfect bullet expansion, or to break apart, so secondary projectiles would cause more damage.
These qualities maximize bullet performance for the game hunted. Tough-skinned, densely muscled pigs need a tough bullet, one that stays in one piece. Soft-skinned critters, like deer, do well with more frangible bullets. Since Bill likes hunting hogs, the name 300 HAM’R was a natural. Since WC makes their own barrels, they experimented with barrel twist rate, finding 1-15″ twist was optimal.
Brass & Bullets
The Internet is amazing, providing us fingertip access to anything. It’s funny, and a bit scary, how ads pop up on stuff we just started talking about? I guess spyware has its place. Anyway, I saw a jig advertised for around $12 that mounts on the mini chop-saw I have, holding brass in place for making cuts at the proper length.
It worked perfectly! I quickly cut down 50 pieces of 5.56 brass. Next, I lubed outside of case and inside of neck, de-primed and sized the chopped brass, forming it into 300 HAM’R size. Lee dies were used for this project. I use a chamfering tool for removing primer pocket crimp along with chamfering the inside and outside of neck.
I wiped the cases of lube and prime them, followed by charging with powder. Using Speer 130-grain Hot Core bullets, I dropped Hodgdon CFE Black powder and then bullets were seated and crimped with a Lee factory crimp die. The whole process was quick, painless, easy and fun. Scroungers always have fun saving a buck.
Wilson Combat offers the same hi-tech bullets they use in their factory ammo. They also share their load data. By simply clicking on the bullet you want on their website, you’ll get the load data. My scrounged ammo shot sub-MOA in the NULA rifle I tested, giving me a well-satisfied scrounged feeling of accomplishment.
No Porker
The 300 HAM’R has no pork in it! That is, no waste, it’s as efficient a cartridge as you’ll probably ever see. My hats off to Bill Wilson for developing such a potent, proficient cartridge. I’m truly taken by the 300 HAM’R in a scrounger kind of way.