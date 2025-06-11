Scrounging For The 300 HAM’R

From BLK to HAM’R

Last month I just turned in an article on NULA rifles. If you haven’t heard, Bill Wilson of Wilson Combat bought the franchise from Melvin Forbes before he died. I always wanted to shoot a NULA rifle and figured, “Here’s my chance.” I ended up getting two rifles sent to me, a .358 Winchester model 20 and a model 20 in caliber I never heard of called the 300 HAM’R. Curiosity got the better of me and I agreed to try it out, too.

Boy, am I glad I did! The 300 HAM’R is a handloading scrounger’s dream! The parent case is 5.56/.223 Remington. I’ve scrounged buckets of brass from these cartridges in the form of free offerings from the handloader god. As a matter of fact, this is how I got into the .300 BLK/Whisper, by wanting to utilize the brass for another cartridge for inexpensive handloads.

Converting brass from 5.56/.223 is easy enough. It just requires a small hobbyist chop-saw and loading dies. Before you knew it, I had buckets of loaded .300 BLK/Whisper using my cast bullets. My only expense was primers and small charges of powder.